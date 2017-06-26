At least 9 dead, 28 missing after Colombia tour boat sinks

A tourist boat packed with about 160 passengers capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving six people dead and 31 others missing, according to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Another 122 people were either rescued or found their way to shore, Santos said.

Rescuers including firefighters from nearby cities and air force pilots were searching for survivors at the reservoir where the El Almirante sank with about 160 passengers on board. A flotilla of recreational boats and jet skis rushed to the scene, pulling people from the boat as it went down and avoiding an even deadlier tragedy. It is not clear how the boat capsized.

“Nobody really knows what happened,” said Santos, adding that naval officials were brought in to carry out an investigation.

Earlier, Margarita Moncada, the head of the disaster response agency in Antioquia state, had said that according to a preliminary nine people had been killed and around 28 were missing. The discrepancies in the number of fatalities could not immediately reconciled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.