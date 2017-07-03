At least 9 injured when car plows into pedestrians in Boston

At least nine people were injured on Monday when a car drove into a group of pedestrians in East Boston, The Boston Globe reported.

The FBI’s Boston office told Fox News the crash appeared to be accidental.

“Driver is cooperative,” a source said. “No nexus to terrorism at this point in time.”

The crash occurred near a taxi stand close to Logan Airport, officials told FOX25. It was unclear if the vehicle involved in the collision was a taxi cab.

“Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Boston Police, Boston Fire Dept., Boston EMS and the state police were all on the scene.

Fox News’ Andrew Fone contributed to this report.