As an Ohio State fan, I am legitimately pissed, embarrassed and proven wrong, and I will be the first Buckeye fan to be man enough to admit it. The Deshaun Watson-led Clemson Tigers just handed Urban Meyer his worst loss as a head coach, and Ohio State its worst loss in bowl game history on national TV in a 31-to-0 routing of the scarlet and gray.

While the pride of the program just got ripped out, stomped on and sent to college football hell, fans of their beloved Buckeyes can at least admire the fact that their performance wasn’t the worst of the night. The lip syncing of Mariah Carey during the Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve countdown on ABC takes home that award. I put a video of it here for those who missed it.

During the game, I was SCREAMING for Meyer to send out the field goal unit on fourth and one inside the Clemson 25-yard line while down 31 to nothing with just 5:48 seconds left in the game. Because a 31-to-3 routing looks a heck of a lot better than a complete and utter shut out.

Instead, the offense stayed on the field and handed it to running back Mike Weber for a two yard loss. What’s sad is that the game could have easily gone worse for the Buckeyes, as the Tigers then drove the ball down to the Ohio State 30 yard line with ease to run out the clock.

[embedded content]

But thank my lucky stars that Mariah Carey stunk up the stage at Times Square, as Twitter blew up about it, shifting the focus from Ohio State’s loss to Mariah Carey’s screw up. There will be brighter days for the Ohio State football program. I know that this is a time of gloom for Ohio State fans, but in light of the New Year’s holiday spirit, hopefully this can at least crack a smile out of ya. I try to see the positive in every negative situation and thought you’d get a good kick out of this.

It just so happens that in this particular situation, Ohio State’s positive is negative on behalf of Mariah Carey.

More from Scarlet and Game

This article originally appeared on