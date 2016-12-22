At least seven injured in four-alarm fire at New York City high-rise

At least seven people, including three New York City firefighters, were injured Thursday evening when a four-alarm blaze broke out in an apartment building on the city’s Upper West Side.

Fire officials said the inferno started in a third-floor apartment in the 33-story building on West 59th Street near 10th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting out of the building’s windows.

The Daily News reported that part of the high-rise is used to house medical residents and doctors affiliated with nearby St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital.

Authorities said the injured were being treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, social media users tweeted their fears for loved ones using the FDNY’s official Twitter account.

@MeleChristopher it’s my employee, Chau Hua. She texted me. Don’t know why. She’s visiting daughter in NYC. I am not there. I’m in Orlando — Darth Heinous (@jcopella) December 22, 2016

Tell her to call 911 and report the apartment and or location and Firefighters will come to get the person if they are trapped https://t.co/l3b91g1ydT — FDNY (@FDNY) December 22, 2016

@FDNY @FDNYAlerts hey, a sis of a friend is stuck in 14H with another resident on the same floor- please send help! — Michael Turkell (@turkellviolin) December 22, 2016