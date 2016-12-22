49.1 F
At least seven injured in four-alarm fire at New York City high-rise

By FOX News -
At least seven people, including three New York City firefighters, were injured Thursday evening when a four-alarm blaze broke out in an apartment building on the city’s Upper West Side. 

Fire officials said the inferno started in a third-floor apartment in the 33-story building on West 59th Street near 10th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting out of the building’s windows.

The Daily News reported that part of the high-rise is used to house medical residents and doctors affiliated with nearby St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital.

Authorities said the injured were being treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.  

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, social media users tweeted their fears for loved ones using the FDNY’s official Twitter account. 

