A self-proclaimed atheist high school graduate is suing her alma mater in Colorado, alleging teachers sabotaged her grades and chances for college admission due to her lack of religious beliefs.

Cidney Fisk, 19, graduated from Delta High School in Delta in 2016. In her lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver, she claims her Constitutional rights were violated.

“Not only did they change her grades, they took away her recommendations and they ostracized her,” her attorney Jeffrey Springer told FOX31 Denver.

Fisk says during her enrollment, there was an instance where Bibles were made available to students during the school day. She also said a teacher told her “God gave babies life and abortion is murder” when she was protesting Colorado’s Personhood Amendment in 2014 on school property.

“Defendants retaliated upon plaintiff Fisk, threatened, punished and censored her, for expressing her opinions on religion, abortion, sex education, and drug education,” the lawsuit reads, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit also adds teachers “told Ms. Fisk that she was being highly disrespectful and that if she wanted her grades to go up, she should ‘shut up’ and ‘fake it until she makes it.’”

Fisk states despite her GPA being 4.1 her senior year, she was not recommended for National Honor Society membership and two colleges denied her admission because of poor feedback from school staff, FOX31 Denver reported.

The school says on its website: “in all our differences we unite together.

“We are a diverse student body of approximately 630 students from various backgrounds, beliefs, and interests, nestled together in our rural Delta community,” reads a message from Principal Derek Carlson.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FoxNews.com.