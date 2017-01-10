Athletics History: Stuffy McInnis Traded to Red Sox

The Philadelphia Athletics owed their first dynasty, in part, to the success of their $100,000 infield. On this day in 1918, Stuffy McInnis, the last of that group, was traded away.

During the early part of the 1910’s, few teams were the equal of the Philadelphia Athletics. They won three World Series titles in the first five years of the decade, and made a fourth Fall Classic before falling to the Miracle Braves in 1914. With Connie Mack at the helm, the A’s were the first dynasty of the time.

A key part of that success was the A’s $100,000 infield. With future Hall of Famers Home Run Baker at third and Eddie Collins at second, along with Jack Barry at short and Stuffy McInnis at first, the A’s were able to dominate the early part of the decade. However, rising salaries, due in large part because of the Federal League, led to the A’s and Mack having to dismantle the team.

By the time the 1917 season ended, McInnis was the only member of that famed infield left in town. However, his stay in Philadelphia would not last long, as on this day in 1918, McInnis was sent to the Boston Red Sox. In exchange, the A’s would end up receiving Tillie Walker, Larry Gardner, and Hick Cady.

More from Call to the Pen

Walker would be the only player to spend more than a season with the A’s, leading the American League with 11 home runs in 1918, and hitting 37 homers in his next to last season in 1922. McInnis, meanwhile, would help the Red Sox win the World Series that season, their final one of the 20th century.

While he was not quite the same hitter he had been during his heyday with the Athletics, McInnis was still a solid player in Boston. He ended up spending four seasons in total with the Red Sox, producing a decent .296/.326/.361 batting line. But most importantly, he knew how to win, as McInnis ended his career having been a part of six World Series teams, including five championships.

The $100,000 Infield was one of the most famous collections of players in their time. On this day in 1918, the final piece of those legendary Athletics teams was traded away.

This article originally appeared on