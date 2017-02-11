Atkinson, Bobrovsky lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Boone Jenner also scored and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists for Columbus. Atkinson got his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings, but Detroit dropped its third straight game and lost to the Blue Jackets for the second time in four days. That despite the efforts of Peter Mrazek, who had 37 saves.

This was Detroit’s first game since owner Mike Ilitch died Friday. He was 87.

Columbus got on the board halfway through the first period when Dubinsky launched a shot from just inside the blue line that Jenner tapped past Mrazek.

The Red Wings have the NHL’s worst power play but scored on a man advantage with 3:54 left in the first when Vanek tipped a pass from Henrik Zetterberg over Bobrovsky’s glove-side shoulder.

Atkinson put Columbus ahead 2-1 with 8:33 left in the second period. He jammed a loose puck in from the doorstep, with Dubinsky and Jenner picking up assists.

Bobrovsky frustrated the Red Wings in the final period with 11 stops, including a terrific glove save of a rocket shot by Tomas Tatar from right in front of the net. Vanek unloaded a shot just before the final horn that bounced off the post.

NOTES: Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill lamented the loss of Ilitch. “When I took this job, I felt like I was going to work for the best ownership in sports, and that certainly played out to be true,” he said. … Atkinson’s 27th goal matched his total for all of last season. … Columbus D David Savard was back in the lineup after missing five games with back problems. … Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson is expected to miss three months after fracturing his right wrist in the Red Wings’ loss on Thursday. … Detroit C Frans Nielsen returned after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Columbus recalled G Anton Forsberg from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday and sent down G Joonas Korpisalo and W Oliver Bjorkstrand.

UP NEXT:

Detroit: Plays at Minnesota on Monday night.

Columbus: Stays home to play the New York Rangers on Monday night in the second of seven straight home games.