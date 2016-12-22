Atlanta Braves History: John Rocker Goes Off the Deep End

John Rocker had appeared to be one of the bright young closers in baseball. That was until this day in 1999, when the Atlanta Braves reliever gave his infamous interview to Sports Illustrated.

There had been a time when it appeared as though John Rocker would solidify the closer position for the Atlanta Braves. Six different pitchers had led the team in saves since 1991, with Mark Wohlers being the only pitcher to do so for more than one season. Rocker, a left handed flamethrower who recorded 38 saves while striking out 104 batters in 72.1 innings in 1999, appeared ready to seize that role for years to come.

However, that was not destined to be the case. Instead, Rocker literally talked his way out of baseball, beginning with his infamous interview with Sports Illustrated, a conversation that took place on this day in 1999. In the interview, he pretty much insulted every group possible, as well as the entire city of New York.

With his profanity laced tirades, he came across as a truly bigoted being, one who hated everyone that was not like him. He was forced to publicly apologize, and was made to undergo psychiatric counseling and drug tests. Major League baseball also suspended and fined him, although a hearing dropped the suspension to 14 games and the fine to $500.

Nonetheless, the damage was done. Rocker was booed in every road stadium, a target of scorn and distain. His performance on the field began to suffer, and while he still recorded 28 saves with a 2.89 ERA over 53 innings, but his command completely deserted him. He issued 48 walks, and although he still struck out 77 batters, it was clear that the media circus was getting to him.

And yet, he could not keep himself from fanning the flames of discontent. Every time he spoke, he continued to take off into the muddy skies of stupidity, furthering the vitriol he received from opposing fans. And every time they screamed louder, Rocker would continue to unravel.

Finally, the Braves had enough, sending him to the Cleveland Indians in the middle of the 2001 season. From there, he fell apart completely. He was shipped out to the Rangers following the season, and then appeared in two games with the Rays in 2003. After an aborted attempt at a comeback with the Long Island Ducks in 2005, Rocker’s career was over, killed by his inability to keep his mouth shut.

John Rocker was expected to the next star closer for the Atlanta Braves. Instead, he literally talked his way out of baseball, offending everyone in the process.

