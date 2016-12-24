Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, John Coppolella Making Another Deal? Joey Bautista?

MLB Trade Rumors

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: So this is some interesting news to wake up to on Christmas Eve morning. JoeyBats is now considering a one-year deal which will open the market for many teams. Could the Atlanta Braves be one of them? Our fan base is surely thinking so on social media. If the Braves could somehow trade Nick Markakis, the Braves could slot JoeyB in at right field. This then leads us to a potential mid-season (trade deadline) trade which we all know the Braves love to do. Bautista could absolutely help a team get to the playoffs and, with being in the playoffs the past two years, he has playoff experience. The Braves would have to way the pros and cons of this situation though. Does it make sense to have two more years with Markakis or potentially one year (or half a year) of Joey Bautista. That mid-lineup would be pretty insane on paper…Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp and Joey Bautista. If the Braves do sign and trade Bautista, this could reopen the door for Mallex Smith. Heck, it is the holiday’s and we all know Coppy doesn’t sleep! Keep your ears open! {All speculation, no rumor, just having fun}

Veteran slugger Jose Bautista is willing to take a one-year contract, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. There’s something of a catch, though: per the report, “he wants it to be at a higher value than the qualifying offer.” It seems, then, that Bautista would need to see something greater than $17.2MM on an offer sheet for the 2017 season before he’s willing to give up his pursuit of a lengthier pact — at least at this stage. Notably, the report does not suggest that the organization has shown any movement on its part; at last check, Toronto had yet to indicate a willingness to exceed the value of the QO that it previously extended, and Bautista declined. As Passan puts it, “the next move is the Blue Jays’.”

MLB

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Check out this lighthearted interview with Braves General Manager John Coppolella with beat writer Mark Bowman. You get to read about a different side of Coppy that you may not have heard before. Happy Holidays from our Tomahawk Take family to yours! Having completed a significant portion of his offseason shopping in November, Braves general manager John Coppolella has had a little extra time to prepare for the holiday season, which he will spend with his wife Cheryl; daughter, Reese; and sons Edric and Dean. Coppolella recently talked to MLB.com about some of his favorite memories and traditions of the holiday season. MLB.com: Two years ago, you reached an agreement with Jason Grilli on Dec. 23 and then on Dec. 24 you learned former manager Fredi Gonzalez had innocently leaked your agreement with A.J. Pierzynski. What would be your wife’s reaction if she saw you working a deal on Christmas this year?

Coppolella: It wouldn’t surprise her because she has seen it happen so many times. She will make me turn my phone off when the kids are opening gifts or we are at church, but any other time is fair game and if I get desperate enough I can always fake a trip to the bathroom. Next: Sean Rodriguez To Hopefully Get Some Braves Gear For XMas USA Today Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Christmas came a little early for us yesterday as we heard the news about Ender Inciarte and the Braves agreeing to a 5-year (club option in 6th year). This is huge for Ender, the Braves and our fan base. We our now locked and loaded at the center field position for the time being. Saw a couple folks comment about this contract looking a lot like the B.J. Upton contract. You can see some resemblance, but I don’t think it will be. Upton was consistently the guy we saw in Atlanta when he was with the Rays. He had one great year and the Braves signed him after that. Inciarte just continues to get better at his position, at the plate and on the bases. He is a key to the team and organization and a guy teams will have to keep their eye on when the Braves come to town. He would earn $25,000 bonuses for winning a Gold Glove or being voted League Championship Series MVP, and $50,000 for becoming an All-Star or winning World Series MVP, Comeback Player of the Year or a Silver Slugger. With 2 years, 157 days of major league service, the 26-year-old Enciarte was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned his first NL Gold Glove this season. “We feel that he’s the best defensive center fielder in baseball and one of the best leadoff hitters in the game,” Braves general manager John Coppolella said in a statement.

More from Tomahawk Take

This article originally appeared on