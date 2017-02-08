Atlanta Braves Prospect Jonathan Morales Drives in Decisive Run for Puerto Rico in Caribbean Series

An Atlanta Braves prospect played an integral part to securing an important winter league series victory for his home island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday night. Rome Braves catcher Jonathan Morales drove in the one and only run against Mexico in the Caribbean Series final.

Catching prospect Jonathan Morales drove in the only run in the final of the Caribbean Series against Mexico Tuesday night, securing his home island’s first championship in the series since 2000. Puerto Rico beat Mexico 1-0 in extra innings.

With his decisive run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning, Morales picked up his second championship in a row Tuesday, having won the South Atlantic League title with the single-A Rome Braves back in September of last year.

Morales played 113 games with Rome in 2016, and was a key contributor to the team’s success, both as a batter, and behind the plate calling games for some of Atlanta’s top pitching prospects.

¡PUERTO RICO SE VA AL FRENTE! Elevado de sacrificio de Jonathan Morales trae al plato a Yadiel Rivera desde la antesala.

After a successful 2015 run in the Gulf Coast League, Morales hit .269/.313/.356 for Rome, picking up 114 hits and 49 runs.

The Arroyo, Puerto Rico native hit .267/.235./267 for his native island during the six game Caribbean Series run.

Morales was drafted in the 25th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from Miami-Dade College, and his combined stats since 2015 for the Gulf Coast Braves, Rome Braves, and Puerto Rican Winter League are respectable.

Between the Gulf Coast, South Atlantic, and Puerto Rican Winter leagues, Morales is a combined .275/.328/.391 through 162 games.

