On Friday the Atlanta Braves gave their fans an early Christmas present. They decided to give center fielder Ender Inciarte a much deserved 5-year extension. And in this market, fives years at $30.5 million is a steal for a player like Ender.

However, this long-term Braves commitment to Ender in center field certainly brings into question Mallex Smith‘s future with the club.

It is no secret that I have been a huge advocate of Mallex Smith being the starting center fielder for the Atlanta Braves. Allow me to clarify – I wasn’t an advocate of such a notion because I didn’t think Ender was an elite defender, which I’ve explained before. My reasoning was simple. Ender can play multiple positions while Mallex cannot. At least not on a regular basis.

More from Tomahawk Take

While Ender is versatile in the outfield, Mallex Smith, in my opinion is confined to center field. This is not a bad thing.

As the 2016 season progressed, Ender’s talent in center field was obvious and completely undeniable. And when he won the National League Gold Glove for center field, it was even more undeniable that, no matter how much the Braves loved Mallex Smith, Ender Inciarte was going to be the center fielder of the future.

And when Chipper Jones tweets how excited he is for you to man center field for years to come in an Atlanta Braves uniform, well… there’s your center fielder.

Congrats @Enderdavid18 on your new deal. Glad to know that u will be patrolling center field for us for many years to come! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) December 23, 2016

So what does this mean for Mallex? If anything?

This doesn’t really change how the Braves feel about Mallex Smith. This extension just sort of solidified what they’ve already known for a while.

Before the Braves landed Ender, the team saw Mallex Smith as the heir to the center field throne. But then came Ender Inciarte (2015 Fielder Bible Award winner) on the 2016 Opening Day roster.

Once Ender got hurt, while Mallex might not have been ready just yet, Mallex was brought up. He looked a little too excited at the plate and on the base paths, but he seemed to have wonderful potential. Then came Fredi “platoon” Gonzalez.

We saw Mallex Smith do well one night and then get platooned the very next night against left-handed pitching with All-Star center fielder Drew Stubbs. (That was sarcasm.) Mallex Smith didn’t set the woods on fire right out of the gate, but it was a small sample size. Then Mallex got hurt, at which point Ender returned soon thereafter, and completely dominated center field and gave the Atlanta Braves no choice.

So, is Mallex a 4th outfielder?

No. Mallex Smith is not as good as Ender Inciarte, but nobody is. Seriously. Ender Inciarte could be the best center fielder in baseball currently. But is Mallex Smith the Braves 4th outfielder? Sure. He could be. Heck, anybody could be right now.

In short, the Braves have a good problem on their hands. They have a good/young future starting center fielder in Mallex Smith who’s still just 23-years-old and they have the best center fielder in baseball in Ender Inciarte.

Could Mallex Smith be an effective fourth outfielder for the Atlanta Braves? Absolutely. And a good one at that. But Mallex Smith is more valuable to another organization as a young starting center fielder than he is to the Atlanta Braves as a fourth outfielder.

Mallex Smith’s numbers in 2016 are a small sample size compared to his still really good potential. And don’t let Brian Snitker and Fredi Gonzalez fool you. Mallex can hit lefties just fine if given the opportunity. Here’s how he did against them in the minors.

2012: .324/.378/.353

2013: .341/.439/.374

2014: .302/.407/.397

2015: .288/.342/.333

Can Mallex play right fielder or left field?

Yes to left, not really to right. Mallex Smith would have no problem playing left field regularly for a club, but unless the Braves coerce someone into paying Matt Kemp‘s remaining contract or eat said contract themselves, Matt Kemp ain’t going anywhere.

Besides, much to the dismay of Jeff Schultz and a few others, why would the Braves want to get rid of Matt Kemp? He’s coming off a year in which he hit 35 homers and he slashed .280/.336/.519 once he put on a Braves uni.

Furthermore, whether you buy into this or not, Freddie Freeman dominated once Matt Kemp arrived slashing .333/.453/.667. It was just two months, but goodness.

Kemp has hit .291 w/ 13 doubles, 11 HR & 37 RBIs in 52 games since trade to #Braves, and they’re 3rd in majors in scoring in that span — David O’Brien (@DOBrienAJC) September 29, 2016

And if you’re thinking about Mallex Smith moving to right field, Nick Markakis is currently the better/more consistent player and there’s a kid you should keep your eyes on named Dustin Peterson.

Mallex had a weird first year of his career. From getting platooned with a guy like Drew Stubbs to getting injured, both fans and writers didn’t get a fair view of what Mallex Smith is as a baseball player. He’s still got a bright future, but it’s difficult to know if that bright future is with the Atlanta Braves or with another team.

This article originally appeared on