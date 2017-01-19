If sitting on hard benches and chairs during football games makes you uncomfortable, you’ve got nothing on Katie Levitre, who watched her husband Andy Levitre, play for the Atlanta Falcons while she was in labor with their daughter.

Andy, a guard for the football team, told Fox 5 Atlanta that he had no idea his wife was in labor during the Falcon’s winning playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Katie went into labor right before January 14 game and sat through the whole event.

“I went and showered up, came outside we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth,” Andy told the news station.

Lily Gene Levitre was born on January 15 at 12:07 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 10 and a half ounces.

The couple used their daughter’s middle name to honor Andy’s dad, Gene, who had five boys but wanted a girl, Andy told Fox 5.

With the Falcons’ next game against the Green Bay Packers on January 22, Andy has been able to rest up and prepare.

“She’s taking one for the team, literally,” Andy told the news station. “I really appreciate what she’s doing for me.”