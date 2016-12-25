Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Week 17 kickoff moved

The Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints kickoff for next Sunday has been flexed to 4:25 pm. It’s one of a few changes to the NFL’s final week of the regular season.

To add some drama to Week 17, the NFL has moved the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints kickoff to 4:25 pm. The Falcons come off a dominant performance at Carolina and are in control of the NFC’s 2-seed. Atlanta clinches the first round bye with a win on Sunday or a 6th loss for Detroit and Seattle.

The 9-5 Lions still have to play their Week 16 game vs the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night. A win in Dallas clinches a playoff spot for Detroit. Either way, their Week 17 game vs the 9-6 Packers will be for the NFC North title. As expected, the NFL announced that game would be flexed to Sunday Night Football.

The full, NFL Week 17 slate is now as follows:

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS;

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS;

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX;

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS;

Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX;

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS;

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX;

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS;

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m., CBS;

Saints at Falcons, 4:25 p.m., FOX;

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS;

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX;

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS;

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX;

Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m., FOX;

Packers at Lions, 8:30 p.m., NBC.

All NFL teams will play on New Year’s Day. Packers vs Lions is the only game that carries playoff implications for both participants.

The Atlanta Falcons have some tough decisions to make heading into the NFL’s final week. Playing for the 2-seed would mean Atlanta’s starters play a full game, something head coach Dan Quinn may second-guess. Three NFL teams lost key starters to serious injuries over Week 16, a number that includes Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.

New Orleans travels to The Georgia Dome fresh off their Week 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints will look to send the Falcons into the playoffs with a black eye a week after spoiling the Bucs’ playoff hopes.

