Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Dwight Howard Is Still Elite

Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at Dwight Howard's place among the NBA's best centers, Atlanta's meeting with the Timberwolves, and more.

From Soaring Down South 12/26/16

Dwight Howard Among NBA’s Best Centers

Nyle Goodwin compares Dwight Howard with some of the best centers in the NBA. He says that despite the negativity some project onto him, Howard is still one of the better centers in the league. Howard may not be a superstar, but he’s still a huge factor for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Dec. 26 Minnesota Timberwolves

A recap from Atlanta’s Dec. 21 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a preview of their Dec. 26 battle.

Hawks Around The Web 12/26/16

Locked on Hawks podcast: Nuggets recap, DeAndre Bembry and more

On the latest episode of Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland recaps the weird win over the Nuggets, DeAndre Bembry’s minutes, Malcolm Delaney, and Kent Bazemore as a facilitator.

Hawks Look for Second Straight in Minnesota

Thomas Jenkins of Peachtree Hoops also previews the Dec. 26th meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hawks get Howard, Korver and Hardaway Jr. back

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution provides an update on Dwight Howard, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Kyle Korver. The Hawks are shorthanded no longer.

