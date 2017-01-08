Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Kyle Korver Trade Finalized

This morning’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at the finalization of the Kyle Korver trade.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 7 Dallas Mavericks

A preview of Atlanta’s match-up against the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks look to win their sixth game in a row. Dallas has had a difficult season, but the Hawks have shown a tendency to play down to their competition.

Atlanta Hawks Trade Of Kyle Korver Painful For Fans

Tyler Sellers writes on the painful nature of the Kyle Korver trade. Especially the fact that he was traded to the team that has knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs the last two seasons.

Hawks trade of Korver to Cavaliers completed

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Hawks trade of Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers is complete. In return Atlanta receives Mike Dunleavy Jr., Mo Williams, and a protected 2019 first round pick.

Atlanta Hawks GM apologizes for comment

Vivlamore also reports on Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizing for the racially insensitive comments he made at a fan event in early December.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Weekend roundup

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland discusses Wes Wilcox’s comment, the Kyle Korver trade, a few revelations from Zach Lowe’s latest podcast, and he answers mailbag questions.

Scott, Prince Back With Hawks After D-League Stints

From the Hawks team website, Taurean Prince and Mike Scott will rejoin the team after a stint in the D-League. The Korver trade should open up minutes in Atlanta’s rotation for Prince.

