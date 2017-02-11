Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Missing Thabo, Kings, And More

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features content on an injured Hawk, the Sacramento Kings, and more.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Feb. 10 at Sacramento Kings

Hop in our time machine for our preview of Atlanta’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Our preview focuses on DeMarcus Cousins and what little talent the Kings have surrounded him with. Despite their struggles, the Kings have shown an ability to knock off teams that are better than them. On the other hand, the Hawks have shown an ability to lose to teams that are beneath them. That makes for a match-up where anything can happen.

How Long Will Thabo Sefolosha Be Out?

Thabo Sefolosha has now missed seven consecutive games with a groin injury. Mike Budenholzer seems to think he would return before the All-Star break, but that may be wishful thinking. Atlanta’s defense has struggled without Sefolosha’s presence on the perimeter. They need him back soon if they’re going to continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Hawks Around The Web 2/10/17

Locked on Hawks podcast: Dwight Howard, Dennis Schröder and more

The latest episode of Locked on Hawks sees Brad Rowland discussing a variety of Hawks related topics with Zach Harper of FanRag Sports. The two talk about Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard, two wings that have been playing well lately, and much more.

Now healthy, Bazemore making good on contract

Chris Vivlamore at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on Kent Bazemore‘s recent stretch of good play. Bazemore is finally healthy and living up to his large contract. Bazemore never let the frustrations of not playing well get him down. He continued to work hard and trust that his talent would eventually get him back on track.

This Week in the Hawks Episode 8: The Light at the End of Tunnel just before the Light at the End of the Tunnel

At Hawks Hoop, Graham Chapple talks about Lamar Patterson‘s second 10-day contract, Thabo Sefolosha’s injury, trades, and much more. He also answers some questions from Twitter users.

Hawks vs Kings preview: Atlanta begins west coast swing in Sacramento

At Peachtree Hoops, Kris Willis previews Atlanta’s match-up with the Sacramento Kings. It’s the first game of a three-game road trip for the Hawks.

