Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From Kings Loss

Atlanta Hawks Blow Large Lead, Lose To Kings

Our recap from Atlanta’s loss to the Kings focuses on their fast start, and then their devastating collapse. The Hawks held a 22-point lead at one point in the third quarter. The Hawks played well offensively, but somehow they allowed the Kings to get back into the game. Darren Collison‘s driving layup in the waning seconds would give Sacramento the win.

Hawks Around The Web 2/11/17

Hawks come at the Kings, miss

At Peachtree Hoops, Jeff Siegel also recaps the loss to the Kings. He mentions that Atlanta’s defense down the stretch was lacking. The Hawks definitely miss Thabo Sefolosha. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Hawks with 28 points and took the final shot of the game. He fought through contact, but no foul was called.

Hawks @ Kings — Things of Note

Graham Chapple of Hawks Hoop recaps the loss to the Kings in his “things of note” column. Chapple goes deep into the 20-point collapse, the last two minutes, bench play, the officiating, and more.

NBA: Hardaway not fouled on final play of Hawks’ loss to Kings

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on the NBA’s Last Two Minutes report from Atlanta’s loss to the Kings. The NBA says that Tim Hardaway Jr. was not fouled on the final play of the game. They certainly have an interesting interpretation of the rules of basketball.

Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks Twitter accounts poke fun at NBA

Chris Barnewell at FanSided writes on the kindness war between the Hawks and Kings Twitter accounts. Earlier in the week the NBA released a memo about proper social media decorum. The two teams decided to have a little fun with it.

