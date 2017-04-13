Atlanta MARTA shooting: One dead, three injured by gunfire on train

One person was killed and three others were injured Thursday after a shooting on board a public train in Atlanta.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) police said the suspected gunman boarded a Blue Line train at the H.E. Holmes station west of downtown Atlanta and opened fire at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested as he left the West Lake station one stop away. Investigators told Fox 5 Atlanta that they have recovered what they believe to be the gun used in the shooting.

Police described the person who died as a man in his mid-30s. The other three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. One witness told Fox 5 the suspect “had a hat on and he bobbed his head, and he got up and walked back to the back of the train. And after that, [I] heard shots, hit the deck and just saw some shoes walk past and that’s it.”

“It’s like five people lay down. [There were] more people still trying to crawl over us, still trying to climb over the back of us. I was like ‘Dude, you got to let somebody up, can’t nobody get through,'” said another witness, Cedric Peterson. “But I can understand why they were doing what they were doing because they couldn’t clearly see.”

The West Lake station was temporarily closed following the shooting. MARTA set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

