Atlanta Motor Speedway to be repaved after NASCAR event in March

The second oldest racing surface in NASCAR to get a refresh that is expected to take about a month and be ready for other events by mid-April.

For the first time in the last two decades, Atlanta Motor Speedway will be resurfaced following the NASCAR tripleheader slated for March 3-5, the track announced today. The project will take approximately one month with a new asphalt repave over the current track. The quad-oval layout and 24-degree banking in the turns will remain unchanged.

“Many of NASCAR’s greatest moments have occurred on this racing surface, and I have no doubt the world’s best drivers will give it a proper final event before the new surface comes to life,” said AMS president Ed Clark, in a release. “Whichever driver can take home the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 trophy in 2017 will mark the end of one era of great racing in AMS history and the beginning of another.”

AMS has the second oldest racing surface in the NASCAR Cup Series and since its last repave in 1997, it has hosted 31 premier NASCAR series races, 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, eight ARCA Racing Series races, four IndyCar Series races and countless U.S. Legends and Bandolero car races on its quarter-mile “Thunder Ring.”

Once the Rinnai 250 and Active Pest Control 200 are run on Saturday, March 4 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 the next day, Atlanta has 37 other events scheduled through Dec. 9. However, the track has not announced how the construction will affect the Legends and Bandolero Spring Points Race No. 3 and 4 scheduled for March 18 and April 8, respectively.

One of the takeaways of the new surface will not just include a smoother surface, but have blended seams meaning the multiple grooves that are unique to the track should remain along with fast straightaways and ample opportunity for passing.

After the reopening of AMS in 1997 after its last repave, Geoff Bodine laid down a qualifying record of 28.074 seconds (197.478 mph) that still stands today. Fans will have to wait until 2018 to see if a new mark will be set as the March event will be the only time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will visit the Georgia track this year.

