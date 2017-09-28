Attacking Israelis seen as way out for troubled Palestinians

Israeli and Palestinian experts say there have been dozens of cases throughout a two-year spate of violence in which suicidal Palestinians plagued by emotional and psychological issues carried out deadly attacks.

They say those attacks retroactively were cloaked in nationalism to hide the shame of their personal problems.

Out of some 400 Palestinian attacks tracked by Israel since September 2015, about 18 percent of assailants were driven by personal issues, according to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency. Roughly two-thirds of the cases were ideologically motivated, and 15 percent were driven by unknown factors, the agency said.

Experts say a Palestinian’s shocking shooting attack against the Israeli community where he worked this week highlights the recent trend.