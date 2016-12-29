Attempted Robbery Of Phone Salesman

The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a man trying to sell iPhones in a Newark shopping center Tuesday evening. A 33-year-old victim met with another man in the parking lot of the People’s Plaza Shopping Center late Tuesday night to sell two iPhones. As the man walked up, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The two got into a wrestling match after the victim refused to hand over the phones. The victim was able to take control of the gun before the suspect ran off. The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’7” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black hat. Any additional information should be sent to State Police or Crime Stoppers.