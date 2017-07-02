Aussie cricketers threaten boycott if new deal not signed

SYDNEY (AP) Australian cricketers will boycott an Australia A tour of South Africa unless Cricket Australia takes action within days to resolve a bitter pay dispute, the players’ union said Sunday.

Players held an emergency meeting in Sydney on Sunday where they threatened to boycott the Australia A tour, scheduled to start on July 12. The cricketers say unless a new Memorandum of Understanding is signed by Friday, they won’t be touring South Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association expired last Friday, leaving about 230 cricketers from test to state levels without a contract. The two parties remain deadlocked over the issue of revenue sharing and negotiations have stalled for months.

On Sunday, players’ union chief executive Alastair Nicholson said ”unless contractually obliged, no cricketers will play due to absence of MOU.”

The Australia A squad, captained by test batsman Usman Khawaja, was scheduled to assemble in Brisbane on Monday to begin pre-tour preparations.

The Ashes series will be at threat if the situation is not resolved before November, a point that vice-captain David Warner has made in several interviews recently. The five-test series against England is scheduled to begin Nov. 23 in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia has paid the women’s World Cup squad in advance for the ongoing tournament in England.