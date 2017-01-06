Aussies target series clean sweep; Pakistan 55-1 at stumps

SYDNEY (AP) Australia moved within nine wickets of completing a series clean sweep as Pakistan reached 55-1 – chasing 465 for victory – at stumps on Friday’s fourth day of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After captain Steve Smith declared the hosts’ whirlwind second innings at 241-2 midway through the final session, Nathan Lyon broke through four overs before stumps by removing opener Sharjeel Khan for 40.

In-form opener Azhar Ali (10 not out) and nightwatchman Yasir Shah (3 not out) will resume on Saturday when Pakistan will try to bat out the day to prevent a 3-0 series defeat.

”We want to finish this test series on a good note, so it will be better for us if we show some fight,” said veteran batsman and former captain Younis Khan. ”It will not be easy because the fifth day old test match and we play in Sydney and they have two spinners and good fast bowlers as well.”

Earlier, David Warner hit a blistering 23-ball fifty while Smith (59) and Usman Khawaja (79 not out) also had half-centuries as Australia scored at a run rate of 7.5 over the 32 overs to set up the chance of a final day victory.

”The position we’re in is pretty good, the way the guys batted today, especially Davy of course, to get those runs as quickly as possible and do some pretty unselfish batting, and get us in the position we are in now,” said paceman Josh Hazelwood.

”The wicket’s still pretty good, but I think there’s enough there to create nine more chances, if it’s reverse swing or spin.”

Warner recorded the second-fastest fifty in test history, just three days after he became the first Australian to hit a century in the first session of a match. The fastest 50 in test history remains the 21-ball blast by Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq against Australia at Abu Dhabi in 2014-15.

Warner was dismissed four balls later for 55, with eight fours and three sixes, bowled by Wahab Riaz as he attempted a heave over mid-wicket.

Khawaja and Smith scored at a more subdued rate, as they accumulated easy runs against a tiring Pakistan attack that was missing spearhead Mohammad Amir who was off the field having a scan for a side strain picked up during the morning warm-up.

Khawaja, opening for the concussed Matt Renshaw, raised his fifty off 74 balls with four boundaries, while Smith brought up his half-century the next over in just 38 balls with six fours and a six.

Smith departed soon after for 59, adjudged to be caught behind off Yasir Shah (1-124) by the television umpire after Misbah-ul-Haq called for a review. Smith has scored 443 runs, with two centuries, for the series at an average of over 110.

Earlier, Hazelwood (4-55) took the remaining two wickets in Pakistan’s first innings to bowl the tourists out for 315, trailing Australia by 223 runs, but Smith opted against enforcing the follow-on.

Younis Khan made 175 not out off 334 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes, including a huge six over long-on off Nathan Lyon (3-115) to reach his 150, for the 13th time in his test career and now joins India’s Rahul Dravid as the only player to score hundreds in each test playing country.

”It’s a little bit late this time, but I am a proud Pakistani and at least I have made a hundred in Australia, because the previous time I was out for 87 in the 2004 Boxing Day Test , so it was my wish that I have one or two centuries and certainly my wish has come true and I am a happy man at the moment,” Younis said.

The 114-test veteran Younis is likely to have the opportunity Saturday of making the 58 runs required to become the first player from Pakistan, and 13th overall, to score 10,000 runs.

”I can’t feel that I’ll be the greatest Pakistani (player),” Younis said. ”That list, you see Javed Miandad is there, Zaheer Abbas is there, Inzamam (ul-Haq) is also there.

”When I leave the field and ultimately retire this is my wish (that) they all remember me like `he is a fighter and he played hardest for his country and his team mates’.”

Earlier Friday, Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said opening batsman Renshaw had been ruled out for the remainder of the third test due to concussion after being hit on the helmet twice in three days.

There was better news for Australia with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade returning to the game, after he missed almost all of Thursday’s play as he dealt with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.