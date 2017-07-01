Austin Bibens-Dirkx on pitching debut in Chicago

Hear from Austin Bibens-Dirkx​ after the Texas Rangers​ lose a tough one on the road against the Chicago White Sox​.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos Matt Bush on blown save: ‘It sucks, it’s terrible, I hate it’ Pitching Preview | Hamels vs. Holland | Rangers Live Jeff Banister: ‘Tough way to lose this’ Texas is being tested with loss in Chicago | Rangers Live WATCH: Joey Gallo hits solo home run in 3rd inning vs. Chicago Dirk’s Celebrity Heroes Baseball Game | SportsDay OnAir More FOX Sports Southwest Videos »