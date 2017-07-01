Austin Bibens-Dirkx on pitching debut in Chicago

By news@wgmd.com -
17

Hear from Austin Bibens-Dirkx​ after the Texas Rangers​ lose a tough one on the road against the Chicago White Sox​.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Matt Bush on blown save: 'It sucks, it's terrible, I hate it'

Matt Bush on blown save: ‘It sucks, it’s terrible, I hate it’

Just now

Pitching Preview | Hamels vs. Holland | Rangers Live

Pitching Preview | Hamels vs. Holland | Rangers Live

Just now

Jeff Banister: 'Tough way to lose this'

Jeff Banister: ‘Tough way to lose this’

Just now

Texas is being tested with loss in Chicago | Rangers Live

Texas is being tested with loss in Chicago | Rangers Live

Just now

WATCH: Joey Gallo hits solo home run in 3rd inning vs. Chicago

WATCH: Joey Gallo hits solo home run in 3rd inning vs. Chicago

1 hr ago

Dirk's Celebrity Heroes Baseball Game | SportsDay OnAir

Dirk’s Celebrity Heroes Baseball Game | SportsDay OnAir

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR