Austin Dillon lands New Era as primary sponsor for Bristol

Austin Dillon has a new sponsor this weekend for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

New Era, which is known for its baseball hats and other apparel, will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet this weekend.

The company serves as an official partner with NASCAR but has never featured its logo as a primary sponsor on a car.

Dillon posted his best finish at Bristol in the 2016 fall race when he came home in fourth. He currently sits 21st in the points standings after seven races.

Check out the new paint scheme below.

