Auston Matthews fires a rocket shot for his 19th goal of the season (Video)

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews is still proving why he was the first-overall pick, and is kicking off the new year in the right way.

The 19-year-old scored his 19th goal of the season an absolute rocket of a goal at the Centennial Classic. Here’s the video, for those who didn’t see it.

Connor Brown makes the perfect pass, right on the tape for Matthews. There’s nowhere else that puck can go, but right in the back of the net. Matthews’ decision to shoot was the right one, and he gave the Maple Leafs’ their fourth goal of the game.

With that goal, Matthews tied Patrik Laine for the goal-scoring and point-scoring lead among rookies. He would later strike and score the winning goal in overtime, passing Laine to take the rookie scoring lead with 20 goals and 32 points on the year.

All of the action surrounding the Centennial Classic came in the third period. Though Anthony Mantha gave the Red Wings the lead with a lone goal in the second, Toronto stepped it up. They scored all four of their regulation goals in the third period, and led 4-3 toward the end of the game.

With just a second remaining in regulation time, the Red Wings tied it to force overtime. Anthony Mantha scored his second of the game and ninth of the season to guarantee Detroit at least one point. The Maple Leafs won the game 5-4 in overtime, thanks to Matthews’

