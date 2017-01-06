Australia complete series sweep; beat Pakistan by 220 runs

SYDNEY (AP) Australia secured a 3-0 series clean sweep by quickly wrapping up Pakistan’s second innings for 244 on Saturday, winning the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 220 runs.

Spinner Steve O’Keefe took three wickets for his best test figures of 3-53, with seamer Josh Hazelwood also taking three.

The hosts needed nine wickets on the final day and started strongly by removing Pakistan’s form batsman Azhar Ali in the first over of the day, and took regular wickets to bowl Pakistan out just before tea.

Hazelwood (3-29) took the final wicket of Imran Khan to spark on-field celebrations for Australia’s first series win since beating New Zealand 2-0 away in February last year.

Sarfraz Ahmed made 72 not out to lead the tourists in a losing cause.