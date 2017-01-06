Australia declare at 241-2, set Pakistan 465-run target

SYDNEY (AP) Australia captain Steve Smith set Pakistan an imposing winning target of 465 after declaring the hosts’ second innings at 241-2 midway through Friday’s final session on day four of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

David Warner hit a blistering 23-ball fifty while Smith (59) and Usman Khawaja (79 not out) also had half-centuries as Australia scored at a run rate of 7.5 over the 32 overs.

With 16 overs remaining on day four with another 90 overs scheduled for the final day, Australia’s brisk innings has given its bowlers ample opportunity to capture the ten wickets needed to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Warner’s latest milestone was the second-fastest fifty in test history and arrived just three days after he became the first Australian to hit a century in the first session of a match. The fastest 50 in test history remains the 21-ball blast by Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq against Australia at Abu Dhabi in 2014-15.

Warner was dismissed four balls later for 55, with eight fours and three sixes, bowled by Wahab Riaz as he attempted a heave over mid-wicket.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith scored at a more subdued rate, as they accumulated easy runs against a tiring Pakistan attack, missing spearhead Mohammad Amir who was off the field having a scan for a side strain picked up during the morning warm-up.

Khawaja, opening for the concussed Matt Renshaw, raised his fifty off 74 balls with four boundaries, while Smith brought up his half-century the next over in just 38 balls with six fours and a six.

Smith departed soon after for 59, adjudged to be caught behind off Yasir Shah (1-124) by the television umpire after Misbah-ul-Haq called for a review.

At the declaration, Khawaja was 79 not out with Peter Handscomb unbeaten on 40.

Earlier, Josh Hazelwood (4-55) took the remaining two wickets in Pakistan’s innings to bowl the tourists out for 315, trailing Australia by 223 runs, but Smith opted against enforcing the follow-on.

Younis Khan made 175 not out off 334 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes, including a huge six over long-on off Nathan Lyon (3-115) to reach his 150, for the 13th time in his test career.

The 114-test veteran Younis is now 58 runs shy of becoming the 13th player and first from Pakistan to score 10,000 runs.

Earlier Friday, Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said opening batsman Renshaw had been ruled out for the remainder of the third test due to concussion after being hit on the helmet twice in three days.