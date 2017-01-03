Australia declare at 538-5 on day 2 of 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) Captain Steve Smith declared Australia’s first innings closed at 538-8 shortly before tea on the second day of the third test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith ended the innings when Mitchell Starc holed out to the deep off Azhar Ali as the Australians chased quick runs on Wednesday.

After lunch, Peter Handscomb became the third Australian batsman to score a century in the innings.

Handscomb scored 110 for his second test century in four matches and joined openers David Warner (113) and Matt Renshaw (184) in raising three figures this innings as Australia chased a series clean sweep.

The 25-year-old raised his century after lunch with a single off spinner Yasir Shah and raised both arms to acknowledge the crowd and his teammates in the Australia team dressing room. Handscomb’s ton came off 195 balls with nine boundaries.

He was dismissed soon after in bizarre circumstances when his bat grazed the leg stump and dislodged the bail while attempting to cut a Wahab Riaz (3-89) delivery, and was out hit wicket.

Debutant Hilton Cartwright also fell in the afternoon session. Zimbabwean-born Cartwright made 37 before being bowled by Imran Khan (2-111) for the seamer’s second wicket of the day.

Matt Wade made an enterprising 29 before lofting a simple catch to Babar Azam off Azhar (2-70).