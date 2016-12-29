Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard Friday at the end of Australia’s first innings on the fifth day of the second cricket test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Pakistan, 1st Innings, 433-9 decl=

Australia, 1st Innings=

(Overnight 465-6)=

Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10

David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97

Steve Smith not out 165

Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54

Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22

Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9

Mitchell Starc c Asad b Sohail 84

Nathan Lyon c and b Yasir 12

Extras (1b, 12lb, 1w, 13nb) 27

Total: (for eight wickets declared) 624

Overs: 142. Batting time: 647 minutes.

Fall of wicket: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454, 7-608, 8-624.

Did not bat: Josh Hazelwood, Jackson Bird.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 33-6-91-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 31-7-131-3, Yasir Shah 41-2-207-3, Wahab Riyaz 32-5-147-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 5-0-35-0.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.