Australia scores 2 late tries to clinch rugby win over Italy

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Australia rallied for two late tries in an unconvincing and error-filled 40-27 rugby test win Saturday over Italy at Suncorp Stadium.

It extended Australia’s perfect record against Italy to 17 consecutive victories. Their last match in Brisbane in 1994 was a close win for the home side – 23-20 at Ballymore.

The home side, leading 21-13 at halftime, looked to be coasting to victory when Sefa Naivalu scored his second try early in the second half for a 15-point lead.

But two Italy tries, both coming directly from Wallaby mistakes, reduced the margin to just one point, and a yellow card to replacement prop Toby Smith put the visitors in the hunt for their first win against Australia.

First, Dane Haylett-Petty spilled a high cross-field kick in the 64th minute while standing just forward of the try line, coughing the ball up to Edoardo Padovani for an easy Italy try.

Minutes later, a Rory Arnold pass was intercepted by Tommaso Benevenuti, who went on to score and make it 28-27.

But the pressure on the Wallabies was relieved when Abraham Steyn was yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown, erasing Italy’s one-man advantage, and Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge then crossed for late tries to clinch the win.

Man-of-the-match Israel Folau had his third consecutive two-try performance for Australia.

The Australians had a surprising 24-19 loss to Scotland last weekend in Sydney after opening their international season on June 10 with a 37-14 win over Fiji in Melbourne.