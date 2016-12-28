Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 men

Australian officials have seized more than a ton of cocaine worth about 360 million Australian dollars ($260 million) in what police have dubbed one of the largest drug busts in the nation’s history.

New South Wales police said Thursday that 15 men were arrested following a 2 ½-year federal and state police investigation into suspected drug trafficking by commercial fishermen in Sydney.

In March, officials seized 600 kilograms (1,300 pounds) of cocaine in Tahiti that police say was bound for the Australian market. On Sunday, police seized 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of cocaine that was being offloaded from a boat in the town of Brooklyn, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Sydney. The drugs are believed to have come from South America.