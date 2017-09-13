Australian senator argues for burqa ban in public places

CANBERRA, Australia –  An Australian senator who a month ago provoked an angry backlash by wearing a burqa in Parliament has urged lawmakers to ban full-face Islamic coverings in public places.

One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson was arguing on Thursday for proposed laws that she introduced into the Senate that would make wearing full-face coverings an offense punishable by a 4,200 Australian dollar ($3,400) fine.

Three senators including Hanson argued over her bill before a majority of senators shut down debate until a later date.

Hanson is an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump. She sat in the Senate last month wearing black head-to-ankle garments for more than 10 minutes before removing the veil.

Her actions were widely condemned by senators as insulting to Muslims, but it provoked national debate.

