Austria: Dispute over who owns house where Hitler was born

A lawyer for the owner of the house where Adolf Hitler was born is disputing the government’s right to take possession of the property in Austria’s highest court.

The challenge from lawyer Gerhard Lebitsch is in response to a government bill to expropriate the house after owner Gerlinde Pommer refused to sell it. Austria’s Constitutional Court opened hearings Thursday.

Hitler was born in 1889 in the house in Braunau am Inn, a town on the German border. The government wants to remodel the property’s facade to reduce its draw as a shrine for admirers of the Nazi dictator and to offer the building to an agency that runs workshops for disabled people.