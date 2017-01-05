Austrian skier Feller leads World Cup slalom after 1st run

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Manuel Feller posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom on Thursday after early starters had been hampered by dense snowfall.

Skies had cleared by the time Feller, who started 21st, came down the Crveni Spust course. The Austrian, who has yet to reach a World Cup podium, led French veteran Julien Lizeroux by 0.05 seconds, while Mark Engel of the United States was third, 0.28 off the lead.

The pre-race favorites, who were in the first start group, struggled with the changing weather conditions and the demanding course.

Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who won the previous three editions of the race, was 0.38 behind in fourth. If he improves at least one spot in the final run, Hirscher will become only the third male skier to have reached 100 career podiums, after Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark (155) and Austrian-born Marc Girardelli (100), who competed for Luxembourg.

Defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won the last two slaloms, had 0.41 to make up in the second run.

Feller had a wild run but avoided skiing out several times.

”I almost fell three times, that was really close,” said Feller, whose best result is fourth in a giant slalom in France last season. ”When I saw the `1,’ I didn’t know what to think. I’ve always told myself that, if I am in the lead after the first run, I will fully attack the second run.”

Wearing bib No. 45, Engel led the field by 0.04 at his second split time. The California native has yet to score World Cup points.

”I couldn’t believe it,” Engel told The Associated Press. ”Honestly, it felt to me like a normal training run. Our team has really been pushing the pace in training and so a normal training run is fast.”

In his 23 previous World Cup starts, Engel finished just once – coming 71st in a super-G in Kitzbuehel three years ago. All his other events were technical races, in which he failed to qualify for the second run each time.

”Right now, it feels like a dream,” said Engel, adding he would not hold back in his final run. ”I am going to try to forget that it happened and just ski another good run. I don’t care about my first points. I just want to go fast.”

Loudly cheered by 11,000 Croatian fans, former overall champion Ivica Kostelic finished 3.94 seconds behind Feller in 54th and failed to qualify for the second run. The Croatian standout said he wants to keep competing until the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.