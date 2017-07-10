Authorities: 3-year-old killed for drinking milk from jug

Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators say Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel was killed by his mother’s roommates, 58-year-old Callene Barton and 28-year-old Lakesha Lewis.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Monday that court records show Xavier’s mother, Brandi Mokarzel, was awakened Friday by Barton yelling at her son. Investigators say Lewis grabbed a plastic rod and repeatedly hit Xavier until the rod broke. They say Barton then grabbed the boy and threw him.

Xavier began to shake. Mokarzel called 911 but the boy died.

Barton and Lewis are charged with first-degree murder. Mokarzel is charged with child neglect for allegedly not reporting previous abuse by the women.

Jail records don’t show if the women have attorneys.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/