45.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 2, 2017
Authorities: 4 killed at home in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities: 4 killed at home in apparent murder-suicide

By FOX News -
18

LEXINGTON, S.C. –  Authorities in South Carolina say four people were found dead in a home in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that the dead — a man, a woman and their two children — were found Sunday around 8 p.m. Fisher says it’s believed all four died of gunshot wounds.

In a tweet from a verified Twitter account, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Fisher identified the dead as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez. Also dead was 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, who’s believed to be the father of the two children.

Fisher says an older child of Reynoso wasn’t at the home at the time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB