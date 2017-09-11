Authorities find tigers, lions and leopard in Arkansas barn

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman says authorities are investigating the discovery of tigers, lions and a leopard found in a barn in Northeast Arkansas.

Spokesman Randy Zellers tells KAIT-TV that seven tigers, six lions and one leopard were discovered in Poinsett County on Saturday.

Zeller says the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department went to the scene after receiving an anonymous tip. He says no arrests have been made in connection to the animals found.

Authorities suspect the animals were going to be shipped to Germany.

Zeller says the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has put someone in the area to make sure the animals don’t get out. It was not immediately clear if the animals were in cages in the barn.