Authorities: Florida man recently died from 1958 shooting

A Florida medical examiner says John Henry Barrett died recently of a gunshot wound — one he suffered in 1958.

The Palm Beach Post reported Monday that the county medical examiner determined the 77-year-old Barrett died in May of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting damaged Barrett’s spinal cord and left him partially paralyzed, requiring him to walk with a cane.

At age 19, Barrett was shot by a friend during a fight. The friend, who was not identified in the medical examiner’s report, served time in prison.

Barrett worked for three decades as a pastor and was a former executive director of the Pahokee Housing Authority.