Authorities hope video of dead inmate provides ID clues

Authorities have released video of a police interview with a suspected serial killer who died in a California prison in 2010 in the hopes it might provide tips to identify him and possible New Hampshire victims.

New Hampshire authorities say a man called Bob Evans likely killed a girlfriend who disappeared from the state in 1981 and an unidentified woman and three girls whose bodies were found in barrels in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000.

In California under the name Lawrence Vanner he was convicted in the 2002 death of his wife, Eunsoon Jun, in Richmond.

A police interview obtained by WMUR-TV about her disappearance shows him shaking his head “no” when asked about several suspected aliases. He said he hadn’t talked about his or his wife’s problems because “you’re not my priest, and you’re not my doctor.”