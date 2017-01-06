31.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, January 6, 2017
Authorities: Louisiana teacher and husband operated meth lab

Authorities: Louisiana teacher and husband operated meth lab

By FOX News -
26

HAHNVILLE, La. –  A Louisiana middle school teacher is in custody after investigators say they uncovered evidence that she and her husband were running a meth lab at the home they shared with their 7-year-old child.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Pat Yoes says 37-year-old teacher Kristy Allen and her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Allen, face charges including creating and operating a clandestine laboratory and possession of methamphetamine.

The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2iQFG5R ) that the Allens were arrested Wednesday and jailed on $500,000 bond each.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Stevie Crovetto says Kristy Allen was in her second year at a middle school where she taught reading and writing until she was fired after her arrest.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Allens had lawyers.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB