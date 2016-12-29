Authorities: woman makes plea deal in jewelry store heists

Authorities say a 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges arising from a string of jewelry store heists across the South.

Abigail Lee Kemp waived her right to trial in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina when she accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Panama City federal court, local news organizations are reporting.

She has already pleaded guilty to conspiring with three men in the robbery of a Panama City Beach jewelry store, the reports say. Arrested last January, she was charged in a string of robberies spanning a 10-month period.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2hz4y1U ) reports she faces up to 20 years for each of six counts of interfering with commerce and could face a life sentence for brandishing a firearm during store robberies.

