Auto sales stay cool in June

Ford (F) said Monday its U.S. sales declined in June, although rivals Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC) posted gains as the industry searches for its first positive month of the year.

Coming off a record sales year in 2016, automakers are on pace to book weaker sales for the first half of 2017, something that hasn’t happened since 2009. Small cars are largely responsible for this year’s declines. Sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks, which account for more than half of all U.S. sales, have continued to attract buyers.

Ford’s sales dropped 5.1% to 227,979 vehicles last month, led by a 23% decline across Ford and Lincoln passenger cars.

Toyota said its June sales rose 2.1%, and Honda’s results improved nearly 1%. Nissan said it sold 2% more vehicles during the month.