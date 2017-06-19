Autodesk Names Andrew Anagnost Its CEO

Autodesk Inc. said late Monday its board of directors has named Andrew Anagnost the software company’s chief executive officer, effectively immediately. He will also join Autodesk’s board of directors, the company said in a statement. Anagnost previously served as interim co-chief executive officer and chief marketing officer. In the same statement, Autodesk announced that interim co-CEO Amar Hanspal has decided to leave the company. Shares of Autodesk were flat in late trading and ended the regular session up 1.2%.

