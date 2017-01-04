Automakers Near Sales Record After Big December

U.S. auto sales are inching toward a new annual record, primarily driven by General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) as they closed 2016 with a strong December.

Continue Reading Below

Analysts expected holiday promotions to propel auto sales in the final month of the year. Kelley Blue Book had said December would prove to be the best month of 2016, although full-year sales were on pace to fall just shy of 2015’s record of 17.49 million vehicles sold.

Ford was more optimistic Wednesday morning. The company believes industry-wide December sales will come in at 1.69 million units, according to Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. That would put U.S. sales very close to setting a new high mark. GM also predicted that 2016 sales would leap above 17.47 million.

“It’s shaping up to be a true photo finish,” Edmunds senior analyst Jeremy Acevedo said.

The holiday season helped fire up sales in December, as automakers took part in the deal frenzy. By Ford’s estimation, brands spent $530 per unit more in incentives. Even though discounts continued to rise, average transaction prices reached a record high of $35,309.

GM stood out with a 10% gain in December sales volume compared to the same month in 2015, largely due to demand for Chevrolets. The bowtie brand posted a 12.8% sales increase. GMC, Buick and Cadillac also recoded monthly sales growth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For the full year, GM sales slipped 1.3% to 3.04 million, as the company pursued a strategy of cutting fleet sales by 18%. The nation’s top seller of new vehicles said its retail sales—or deliveries to individual customers—climbed nearly 2% year-over-year.

Ford’s 2016 sales edged 0.1% higher to 2.61 million units, while December sales were up 0.3% on strong SUV and truck demand.

Ford was lifted by sales growth at Lincoln, which overshadowed slight declines for the namesake brand in December and the full year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) said its December sales dropped 10% amid lost momentum for the Jeep brand. Fiat Chrysler’s 2016 sales were down 0.4%.