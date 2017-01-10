Autopsy: Northwestern basketball player took her own life

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) The Cook County medical examiner says Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins committed suicide in her dorm room earlier this week.

The office released the results of an autopsy on Tuesday, a day after the body of the 19-year-old Hankins was found.

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. She averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season.

Coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a ”remarkably dynamic young woman.” Because of the tragedy, Northwestern’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.