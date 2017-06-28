Avoid dehydration this summer with these simple tips

With the weather heating up it’s important for people of all ages to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, kidney stones and joint pain. Plus it can put you at risk for stroke and other vascular issues like high blood pressure.

We recently got this question from a viewer:

Dear Dr. Manny,

With summer in full force and a few heat waves that are sure to set in soon, is there anything I should do to keep my family better hydrated?

Thanks,

Rebecca

Heat-related illnesses are common not just among children and the elderly, it can happen to anyone particularly when temperatures start pushing 90 degrees or higher.

Signs and symptoms of dehydration include fatigue, leg or abdominal cramps, constipation, lightheadedness, confusion, dry mouth, headaches and migraines.

To prevent dehydration don’t wait until your thirsty to drink. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking enough cool fluids each hour to maintain a light normal color and amount of urine. And during heavy exercise in a hot environment, you should drink two to four glasses of fluids each hour. Alcohol or drinks with lots of sugar can cause you to lose more body fluid.

There are a few other precautions you can take to be safe. Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours, make time to rest in shady areas to give yourself a chance to recover and cool down. Dress children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella. And be sure to avoid hot foods and heavy meals as they can add heat to your body.

