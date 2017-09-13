AVOIDING THE TRUTH? Jarrett: Hillary&#039;s got 43 reasons why she didn&#039;t win

Hillary Clinton has long had an aversion to the truth. 

She twists it, bends it and contorts it to fit her own needs and ambitions.  And so it goes in Clinton’s current “blame tour” as she hawks her book with an eye toward fattening her already considerable bank account.

FILE — In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

If you are expecting the truth of “What Happened,” the title of her mythical memoir, you will be left bereft.  It bears no resemblance to the truth of what happened in her losing quest for the presidency. 

Instead, Clinton engages in what psychiatrists call “projection” –when people persistently blame others for their own failings.  They view themselves as chronic victims, refusing to accept personal responsibility for the decisions they alone make.

FILE — In this June 5, 2017 photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In Clinton’s universe, everyone is to blame but her.  She is very much like Richard Nixon who said of the Watergate scandal that forced his resignation as president, “I accept the responsibility, but not the blame.”

And, like Nixon, Clinton’s name is synonymous with scandals and controversies, all of them self-created.  No one forced her to set up a private email server.  No one made her pocket $225,000 from Goldman Sachs for a speech.  No one coerced her into using her foundation in a way that smacks of influence peddling and self-dealing.     

In rationalizing her behavior, Clinton tends to manipulate the facts and engage in wholesale deceptions, peddling one fatuous canard after another.  She does it so often and so cavalierly that it seems second nature.  Distortions and fabrications are endemic in her personality.

FILE — Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Yet, Americans saw through it.  Polling data consistently showed that a majority of voters did not trust Clinton because they didn’t believe her.  In politics, if they don’t believe you, they’ll never believe in you.

This is Hillary Clinton’s fatal character flaw. 

The truth is Clinton was an uninspiring candidate who ran a flawed campaign.  She ignored the advice of experienced political professionals.  She never understood what voters truly cared about and failed to devise a coherent message that resonated with Americans.  And, of course, she was marred by scandals of her own making and the copious excuses she conjured that few seemed to believe.    

But in her book and in her many public appearances and interviews, Clinton refuses to acknowledge the truth.  That would take the kind of courage that demands honest self-reflection.  She is incapable of doing so. 

If you want to empty your wallet for a book of fiction disguised as non-fiction, be my guest.  For those who don’t, here is a list of all of those who Clinton blames for her losing presidential bid.  The list will, undoubtedly, grow as she continues talking about it.     

  1. Sexism
  2. Racism
  3. Misogyny
  4. Xenophobia
  5. Suburban women
  6. James Comey
  7. FBI
  8. Russians
  9. Vladimir Putin
  10. WikiLeaks
  11. DNC
  12. Barack Obama
  13. Joe Biden
  14. Bernie Sanders
  15. Anthony Weiner
  16. Electoral College
  17. Polling Data
  18. Cable News
  19. New York Times
  20. Fake News
  21. Bots
  22. Facebook
  23. Twitter
  24. Netflix
  25. TV Executives
  26. ‘Anti-American forces’
  27. Democrat documentaries
  28. Low information voters
  29. People wanting change
  30. People who assumed she’d win
  31. Republican Party
  32. “Content farms in Macedonia’
  33. Infowars
  34. Goosefer
  35. DC Leaks
  36. Jill Stein
  37. Steve Bannon
  38. Voter ID laws
  39. Chief Justice John Roberts
  40. KS Sec. of State, Kris Kobach
  41. Citizens United
  42. Colluding Trump officials
  43. Benghazi

Gregg Jarrett is a Fox News legal analyst and former defense attorney.

