Baby born from mother with uterus transplant delivered in Texas hospital

In what some Texas doctors are describing as a “breakthrough in medical research,” a baby was recently born from a mother who had a uterine transplant, the medical center said on Friday. The delivery of the child is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Baylor Scott & White, a health care system in the state, released the news of the baby boy’s birth in a video post on Twitter.

“The delivery at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas is a breakthrough in medical research and a major milestone in a landmark clinical trial,” the video post said. “Congratulations to the family and care team on the birth of a baby boy!”

Craig Civale, a spokesman for the hospital, also confirmed the news and added that a news conference is scheduled for Monday to further discuss the case.

Baylor has had a study underway for several years to enroll up to ten women for uterus transplants. In October 2016, the hospital said four women had received transplants but that three of the wombs had to be removed because of poor blood flow.

The hospital gave no further information on how many transplants have been performed since then. But TIME Magazine, which first reported the U.S. baby’s birth, said eight have been done in total, and that another woman is currently pregnant as a result.

The first successful trial took place in Sweden and as of last year, five babies were delivered from women with transplant wombs.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine issued a statement Friday calling the Dallas birth “another important milestone in the history of reproductive medicine.”

For women born without a functioning uterus, “transplantation represents the only way they can carry a pregnancy,” the statement said. The group is convening experts to develop guidelines for programs that want to offer the service.

