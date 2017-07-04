Authorities in North Philadelphia have a tragic mystery on their hands after a small coffin was found on a sidewalk Monday night.

Police said the coffin lid appeared to have beeen pried open because the screws were freshly loosened.

Inside, there was a plastic bag with what appeared to be human organs.

The Medical Examiner’s preliminary investigation showed the organs appeared to be from an infant or very small child, but there was no body in the coffin.

Police said the coffin appeared to be “fresh” and may have been taken from a funeral home or taken from a fresh grave.

The coffin was found across the street from a cemetery so police sent a chopper with search lights to check the area as well as a second cemetery. They did not find any freshly dug-up graves.

Police also sent in a cadaver dog, but it didn’t find anything either.

Now police plan to check with funeral homes to see if any are missing a body or a casket, but the holiday may delay that search.

